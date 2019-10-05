Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Holdings in Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,627,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,636 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 6.15% of Blue Bird worth $32,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 18,057.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 901.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 27,763.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 6,108 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $18.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.58. Blue Bird Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.44.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $308.77 million for the quarter. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 64.11% and a net margin of 2.74%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLBD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

