Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 611,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,063 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.19% of Repligen worth $52,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Repligen by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Repligen by 201.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 13,385 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Repligen by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 238,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,537,000 after purchasing an additional 121,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,445,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RGEN opened at $76.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $48.26 and a 12-month high of $99.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.47 million. Repligen had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 6.92%. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on RGEN shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, August 12th. First Analysis boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Repligen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.17.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 12,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total value of $996,545.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,384,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

