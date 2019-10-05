Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $51.93 Million Position in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,592,578 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 509,011 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $51,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 4,545.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,022 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Embler bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.18 per share, with a total value of $112,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,969 shares in the company, valued at $872,706.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 6,930 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $201,732.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,138.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AAL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,104,588. American Airlines Group Inc has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $40.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.72.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.05. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 588.10%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAL. BidaskClub upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank set a $42.00 target price on American Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.29.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

