Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $42.74 Million Stake in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,411 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.83% of Science Applications International worth $42,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 7.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,213,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $537,868,000 after purchasing an additional 447,661 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 14.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,496,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $115,125,000 after buying an additional 187,442 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 833,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,167,000 after buying an additional 10,388 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 4,190.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 592,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,252,000 after buying an additional 578,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 4.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,918,000 after buying an additional 19,459 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAIC. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Cowen upgraded Science Applications International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded Science Applications International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.50.

NYSE:SAIC traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,300. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.79 and a 200-day moving average of $81.23. Science Applications International Corp has a 12 month low of $58.19 and a 12 month high of $92.49.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Corp will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.37%.

In other Science Applications International news, Director John J. Hamre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $864,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,488.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

