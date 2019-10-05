Populous Price Reaches $0.44 on Major Exchanges (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last seven days, Populous has traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Populous token can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00005452 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Kucoin, OKEx and CoinExchange. Populous has a total market capitalization of $23.52 million and $900,837.00 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012392 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00192632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.95 or 0.01011624 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00024179 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00090437 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Populous

Populous was first traded on April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous . Populous’ official website is populous.world

Buying and Selling Populous

Populous can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Kucoin, Mercatox, Livecoin, Binance, Bithumb, LATOKEN and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

