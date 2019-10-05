PlayGame (PXG) Achieves Market Cap of $412,782.00

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 5th. PlayGame has a market capitalization of $412,782.00 and approximately $13,732.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayGame token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and CoinTiger. During the last seven days, PlayGame has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012407 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00191983 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.43 or 0.01018604 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00023995 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00090360 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PlayGame Token Profile

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 891,093,605 tokens. The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg . PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg

Buying and Selling PlayGame

PlayGame can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

