Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.80.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAA. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Scotia Howard Weill began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

In related news, VP Chris Herbold sold 23,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $498,945.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 126,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. RR Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 2,114,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,809,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 908,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,112,000 after buying an additional 27,610 shares during the period. 50.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAA stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $20.07. 1,148,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,248,488. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.00. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1 year low of $19.33 and a 1 year high of $25.86.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

