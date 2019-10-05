Pirate Chain Price Hits $0.0301 on Major Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $3.68 million and approximately $1,754.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000371 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00193091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.13 or 0.01012305 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00024235 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00090758 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain was first traded on August 30th, 2018.

The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain. Pirate Chain's official website is pirate.black. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

