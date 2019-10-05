Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) & ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Head-To-Head Contrast

Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) and ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pioneer Bancorp and ESSA Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Bancorp $48.52 million 6.77 N/A N/A N/A ESSA Bancorp $72.32 million 2.52 $6.53 million N/A N/A

ESSA Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.0% of ESSA Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of ESSA Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pioneer Bancorp and ESSA Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Bancorp N/A N/A N/A ESSA Bancorp 15.87% 6.52% 0.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pioneer Bancorp and ESSA Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A ESSA Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dividends

ESSA Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Pioneer Bancorp does not pay a dividend.

Summary

ESSA Bancorp beats Pioneer Bancorp on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pioneer Bancorp Company Profile

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various financial services in the capital region of New York State. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, checking, and certificate of deposit accounts; and offers municipal deposit banking services. The company also offers commercial real estate loans that are secured by office buildings, industrial facilities, retail facilities, multi-family properties, and other commercial properties; commercial and industrial, commercial construction, and one- to four-family residential real estate loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in the U.S. governmental securities, fixed rate collateralized mortgage obligations, mortgage-backed securities, fixed-rate investment grade bonds, and equity securities. Further, the company sells commercial and consumer insurance products, and employee benefit products and services; and provides wealth management services. As of July 17, 2019, it operated through 22 branches in Albany, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Greene, Schenectady, and Warren Counties. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in Albany, New York. Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pioneer Bancorp MHC.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts. Its loan portfolio includes first mortgage loans for the purchase, construction, or refinancing of one- to four-family residential real estate property; commercial real estate loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and commercial and consumer loans, including indirect auto loans, as well as loans secured by deposits and personal unsecured loans. In addition, it offers insurance benefits consulting services, such as health insurance, life insurance, short term and long term disability, dental, vision, 401(K) retirement planning, and individual health products, as well as asset management and trust, and investment services. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 22 full-service banking offices, including 7 offices in Monroe County, 3 offices in Lehigh County, 6 offices in Northampton County, 1 office in Lackawanna County, 1 office in Luzerne County, 1 office in Chester County, 2 offices in Delaware County, and 1 office in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is based in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.

