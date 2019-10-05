Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 88,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $26.00 target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $37.00 target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

Shares of NSA stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.00. The stock had a trading volume of 93,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,060. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.21 and its 200-day moving average is $30.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.32. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $34.80.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $95.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.75 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.75%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

