Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Raises Position in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBRA. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 342.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,490,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,962,000 after buying an additional 2,701,133 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.1% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,651,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,082,000 after buying an additional 1,244,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 88.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,854,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,077,000 after buying an additional 869,179 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 6,258.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 855,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,851,000 after buying an additional 842,366 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,463,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,825,000 after purchasing an additional 654,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

SBRA traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.72. 4,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,889. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.82. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $219.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.17 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 3.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on SBRA shares. Citigroup downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $311,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond J. Lewis sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $1,245,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

