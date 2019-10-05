Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 2,800 Shares of Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the second quarter valued at about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGRE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.07. 8,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972,615. Paramount Group Inc has a 12-month low of $12.18 and a 12-month high of $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.96.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.21). Paramount Group had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $188.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Paramount Group Inc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

PGRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine lowered Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

