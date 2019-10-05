Phoenix (PHX) Trading 30.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last seven days, Phoenix has traded up 30.4% against the dollar. One Phoenix token can currently be bought for about $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Huobi, Binance and Switcheo Network. Phoenix has a market capitalization of $15.74 million and $753,294.00 worth of Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phoenix alerts:

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000097 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 162.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Phoenix Token Profile

Phoenix (CRYPTO:PHX) is a token. It launched on October 8th, 2017. Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing

Phoenix Token Trading

Phoenix can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Coinrail, Bitbns, Switcheo Network, Huobi and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.