Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 43,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $4,893,662.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PSX stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.83. The stock had a trading volume of 75,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,264. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $119.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.19.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $28.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.89 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

