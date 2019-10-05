Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, DNB Markets lowered shares of Petroleum Geo-Services ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

OTCMKTS PGSVY opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.73. Petroleum Geo-Services ASA has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $4.36.

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.15). Petroleum Geo-Services ASA had a negative return on equity of 26.44% and a negative net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $192.40 million for the quarter.

About Petroleum Geo-Services ASA

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA, a marine geophysical company, provides geophysical services. The company operates through three business units: Sales & Imaging, New Ventures, and Operations & Technology. It offers a range of seismic and reservoir services, including acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies.

