PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) will announce $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.24. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.38. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.35 billion.

PBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $20.20) on shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBR. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 190.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the second quarter worth about $159,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 14.1% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PBR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.07. The company had a trading volume of 9,361,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,446,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The company has a market cap of $92.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average of $15.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.68%.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

