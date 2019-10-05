PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.75.

Shares of POFCY stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $2.33. 604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.07. PETROFAC LTD/ADR has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $4.23.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This is an increase from PETROFAC LTD/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. PETROFAC LTD/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

PETROFAC LTD/ADR Company Profile

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in St. Helier, the United Kingdom.

