PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.52. PepsiCo also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.50-5.50 EPS.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $137.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $104.53 and a 12-month high of $139.75. The firm has a market cap of $192.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 59.50%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.26.

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $324,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,356,534. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,500,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

