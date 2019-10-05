PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target Raised to $126.00 at Credit Suisse Group

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $117.00 to $126.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded PepsiCo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.53.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,297,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,670,565. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $196.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $104.53 and a 12-month high of $140.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 59.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.49%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $324,159.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,356,534. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $1,226,779.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,500,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 96.3% in the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

