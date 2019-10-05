Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) Shares Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,869,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,417 shares during the quarter. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital accounts for about 6.6% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital were worth $21,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $601,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 55,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 82,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 44,825 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 164.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 57,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $578,000. 35.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PFLT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.35. 1,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,639. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $13.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.02. The company has a market cap of $440.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $22.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.04%. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.55%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PFLT shares. BidaskClub lowered Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

In related news, insider Arthur H. Penn purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.57 per share, for a total transaction of $92,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Samuel L. Katz purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.42 per share, with a total value of $285,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,356. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $575,400 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

