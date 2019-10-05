Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for UNITE Group (LON:UTG)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of UNITE Group (LON:UTG) in a report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on shares of UNITE Group in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of UNITE Group in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of UNITE Group in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UNITE Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,050 ($13.72).

UNITE Group stock opened at GBX 1,083 ($14.15) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,054.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 987.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.91, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion and a PE ratio of 11.99. UNITE Group has a 12-month low of GBX 793 ($10.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,099 ($14.36).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10.25 ($0.13) per share. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. UNITE Group’s payout ratio is 0.33%.

In other UNITE Group news, insider Richard Akers bought 2,000 shares of UNITE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,042 ($13.62) per share, for a total transaction of £20,840 ($27,231.15).

UNITE Group Company Profile

Unite Students is the UK's largest manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading higher education sector. We currently provide homes for almost 50,000 students in circa 130 properties across 22 leading university towns and cities in England and Scotland.

