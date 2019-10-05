Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for British Land (LON:BLND)

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of British Land (LON:BLND) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 575 ($7.51) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BLND. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector performer rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of British Land in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 530 ($6.93) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 589.50 ($7.70).

Shares of BLND traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 555 ($7.25). 1,367,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,540,000. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 526.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 552.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.44. British Land has a twelve month low of GBX 465.30 ($6.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 645 ($8.43). The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion and a PE ratio of -18.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 7.98 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This is an increase from British Land’s previous dividend of $7.75. British Land’s payout ratio is currently -1.07%.

In related news, insider Tim Score acquired 2,579 shares of British Land stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 552 ($7.21) per share, for a total transaction of £14,236.08 ($18,601.96).

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

