PCHAIN Market Cap Tops $2.31 Million (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One PCHAIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Bibox. PCHAIN has a market capitalization of $2.31 million and approximately $405,038.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PCHAIN has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00038740 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006653 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $439.80 or 0.05420539 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000436 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00001114 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About PCHAIN

PI is a token. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 422,061,132 tokens. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org . The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

PCHAIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Switcheo Network, Bilaxy, DDEX, Bibox, DEx.top and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

