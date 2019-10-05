PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Trading Up 6.1%

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) shares were up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.02 and last traded at $10.97, approximately 681,156 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 982,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PAYS shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on PaySign from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PaySign in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $538.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.26.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 million. PaySign had a return on equity of 66.14% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PaySign, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PaySign news, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $2,206,000.00. Also, Director Daniel R. Henry sold 2,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $28,832.12. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 226,353 shares of company stock worth $2,496,661. Corporate insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of PaySign in the second quarter worth $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PaySign in the second quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of PaySign in the second quarter worth $47,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of PaySign in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PaySign in the second quarter worth $79,000. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS)

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

