Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Natixis

Natixis raised its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1,020.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,594 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Paypal were worth $8,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paypal by 6,747.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,861,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,158,939,000 after purchasing an additional 18,586,493 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Paypal by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,557,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,353,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654,831 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Paypal by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,843,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,602,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,568 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Paypal by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,109,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,199,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,702 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Paypal by 11,307.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,213,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $121,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on Paypal and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $129.00 price objective on Paypal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Paypal from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Paypal from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $130.00 price objective on Paypal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.52 on Friday, reaching $102.55. 885,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,882,588. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.73. The company has a market cap of $120.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total transaction of $214,685.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,605,783.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.96, for a total value of $3,358,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 487,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,532,805.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,417 shares of company stock valued at $14,511,700. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

