Payfair (PFR) Market Cap Hits $33,832.00

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Payfair has a total market capitalization of $33,832.00 and $183.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Payfair has traded 25.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Payfair token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012401 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00192094 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.36 or 0.01017478 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00023959 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00090400 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Payfair’s genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,445,013 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,305,412 tokens. The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Payfair is payfair.io

Payfair can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Payfair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Payfair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

