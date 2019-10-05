PAYCENT (PYN) Trading Down 4.2% Over Last Week

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One PAYCENT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0290 or 0.00000358 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox and CoinExchange. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $890,366.00 and approximately $136,312.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012379 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00192547 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.03 or 0.01011771 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00024099 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00090590 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT’s launch date was September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,662,802 tokens. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com . The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent

PAYCENT Token Trading

PAYCENT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

