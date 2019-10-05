Parkgene Trading 7.3% Lower Over Last Week (GENE)

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Parkgene token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. Parkgene has a total market cap of $441,786.00 and $5,685.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Parkgene has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Parkgene Token Profile

Parkgene was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Parkgene’s official website is parkgene.io . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Parkgene Token Trading

Parkgene can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parkgene should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parkgene using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

