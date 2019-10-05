Park National Corp OH Takes Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 708 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Garmin from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.66.

GRMN stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.33. 21,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,471. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.29 and its 200-day moving average is $81.54. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $59.98 and a 12 month high of $89.72.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.98 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 199,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $16,232,629.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,799,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,149,623.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Min H. Kao sold 53,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $4,268,054.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,779,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,681,656.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,969,394 shares of company stock valued at $390,322,649. Corporate insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

