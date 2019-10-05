Park National Corp OH Lowers Stake in ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

Park National Corp OH lowered its position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in ADIDAS AG/S were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S in the second quarter worth $648,000. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 4.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 2.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 392,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,599,000 after buying an additional 10,126 shares in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ADIDAS AG/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

ADDYY stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.14. 9,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.32. ADIDAS AG/S has a one year low of $101.48 and a one year high of $165.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.02.

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. ADIDAS AG/S had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 27.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that ADIDAS AG/S will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

