Park National Corp OH Has $575,000 Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Park National Corp OH reduced its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $2,346,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 32.5% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 41.6% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 291,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,860,000 after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,631,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,287,736. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.60. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $64.67 and a one year high of $92.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 91.76%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.92.

In other news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $96,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

