Park National Corp OH Has $415,000 Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in McKesson were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,097,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,894,000 after purchasing an additional 308,554 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,094,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,321,000 after purchasing an additional 727,954 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,860,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,851,000 after purchasing an additional 177,589 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in McKesson by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,446,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,734,000 after purchasing an additional 33,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 573.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCK. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America set a $160.00 price target on shares of McKesson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. McKesson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.20.

NYSE:MCK traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.87. The stock had a trading volume of 60,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,728. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $150.82.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $55.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.09%.

In other McKesson news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.79, for a total value of $60,679.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,268 shares in the company, valued at $182,325.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M Christine Jacobs sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.65, for a total transaction of $190,058.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,218 shares of company stock worth $1,421,738 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

