Park National Corp OH Buys New Holdings in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in DTE Energy by 85.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $1,310,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,541. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total transaction of $1,472,230.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 80,406 shares in the company, valued at $10,293,576.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.64.

DTE stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.49. 340,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,812. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.21. DTE Energy Co has a 1-year low of $107.22 and a 1-year high of $134.37.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy Co will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

