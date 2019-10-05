PARETO Rewards Hits One Day Volume of $109.00 (PARETO)

PARETO Rewards (CURRENCY:PARETO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. PARETO Rewards has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $109.00 worth of PARETO Rewards was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PARETO Rewards has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. One PARETO Rewards token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and KuCoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00038626 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006629 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $436.85 or 0.05406713 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000438 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000288 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00001114 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000100 BTC.

PARETO Rewards Token Profile

PARETO Rewards (PARETO) is a token. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. PARETO Rewards’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 467,629,499 tokens. The Reddit community for PARETO Rewards is /r/ParetoNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PARETO Rewards is blog.pareto.network . PARETO Rewards’ official Twitter account is @ParetoNetwork . PARETO Rewards’ official website is pareto.network

PARETO Rewards Token Trading

PARETO Rewards can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARETO Rewards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARETO Rewards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARETO Rewards using one of the exchanges listed above.

