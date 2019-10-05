Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pareteum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.00.

NASDAQ TEUM remained flat at $$1.30 on Wednesday. 2,609,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,958,810. The stock has a market cap of $144.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average of $3.35. Pareteum has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $34.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.31 million. Pareteum had a negative net margin of 23.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. On average, analysts expect that Pareteum will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pareteum Company Profile

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a Software as a Service (Saas), PaaS, or IaaS basis.

