Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. operates as a global logistics company. It provides seaborne drybulk transportation services. The Company provides logistics services to a broad base of industrial customers who require the transportation of a wide variety of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. It provides dry bulk cargo transportation services for steel, aluminum, energy, agricultural, and other sectors. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is headquartered in Newport, Rhode Island. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ PANL traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,598. The firm has a market cap of $142.25 million, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.35. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $4.35.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The shipping company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $83.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.72 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 8.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,327 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,094 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 31,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.17% of the company’s stock.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

