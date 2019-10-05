Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $188,000 in Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 75,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moneygram International during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moneygram International during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,334,000. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Moneygram International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 581,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Moneygram International during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Moneygram International during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGI. Northland Securities set a $7.00 price objective on Moneygram International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Moneygram International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Moneygram International from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moneygram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Moneygram International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.67.

NASDAQ MGI opened at $3.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $237.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.81. Moneygram International Inc has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $6.70.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $323.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.31 million. Moneygram International had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 5.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moneygram International Inc will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moneygram International Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

