Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $151,000 in WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 40.0% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 53,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 15,387 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 350.1% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 324,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 252,618 shares during the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC raised its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 36.5% during the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 36,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. raised its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 1.9% during the second quarter. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. now owns 30,410,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,784,000 after acquiring an additional 565,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 52.4% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 128,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 44,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WOW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks downgraded WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Macquarie started coverage on WideOpenWest in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on WideOpenWest in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.21.

In other news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $52,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider David Brunick acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 102,048 shares of company stock valued at $599,000. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WOW stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $506.84 million, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.46. WideOpenWest Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.48 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 5.58%. On average, research analysts predict that WideOpenWest Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

WideOpenWest Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

