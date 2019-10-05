OTOCASH (OTO) Hits One Day Volume of $176,366.00

OTOCASH (CURRENCY:OTO) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. In the last seven days, OTOCASH has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar. One OTOCASH token can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00005475 BTC on exchanges including Escodex, Instant Bitex and Altilly. OTOCASH has a total market cap of $9.55 million and approximately $176,366.00 worth of OTOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OTOCASH alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00001057 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 70.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 48.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000143 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

OTOCASH Profile

OTOCASH (CRYPTO:OTO) is a token. OTOCASH’s total supply is 38,254,584 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,315,864 tokens. OTOCASH’s official Twitter account is @otocashofficial . OTOCASH’s official website is www.otocash.io . The Reddit community for OTOCASH is /r/otocash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

OTOCASH Token Trading

OTOCASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Altilly and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OTOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OTOCASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OTOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OTOCASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OTOCASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.