Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,111 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in Oracle by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 22,243,759 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,267,227,000 after buying an additional 3,220,296 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 20,778,045 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,115,989,000 after buying an additional 345,982 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,567,402 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $886,875,000 after buying an additional 562,921 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,444,171 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $822,884,000 after buying an additional 430,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Oracle by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,088,162 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $702,965,000 after buying an additional 626,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $160,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,374.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $40,792,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,807,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 935,143 shares of company stock valued at $49,307,209. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.01. 7,608,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,159,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.20 and a 200-day moving average of $54.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 11th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Macquarie reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.57.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

