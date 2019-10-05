OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on OPTN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of OptiNose from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 target price on shares of OptiNose and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OptiNose currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

OPTN opened at $6.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.58. OptiNose has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $12.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.74 million. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 670.20% and a negative return on equity of 102.10%. As a group, analysts predict that OptiNose will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of OptiNose by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,667,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,073,000 after acquiring an additional 163,755 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,746,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of OptiNose by 1,569.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of OptiNose by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 554,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 60,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

