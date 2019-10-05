OptiFour Integrated Wealth Management LLC Sells 389 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

OptiFour Integrated Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.8% of OptiFour Integrated Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. OptiFour Integrated Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 104.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 12,038 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 116,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.0% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.1% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group set a $122.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.89.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.42. 2,270,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,071,595. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $78.49 and a 1-year high of $125.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $309.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total transaction of $151,533.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,140,673.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 37,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $4,295,132.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,073,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 448,674 shares of company stock valued at $53,197,461. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.