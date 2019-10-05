ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,350,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 393,525 shares during the period. ONEOK comprises 2.8% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of ONEOK worth $99,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,629,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,208,599,000 after acquiring an additional 739,353 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in ONEOK by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,017,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,281,000 after purchasing an additional 73,948 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in ONEOK by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,333,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,398,000 after purchasing an additional 546,731 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,125,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,297,000 after purchasing an additional 83,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,106,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,785,000 after purchasing an additional 136,866 shares in the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OKE. Zacks Investment Research lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their price target on ONEOK to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus increased their price target on ONEOK to $82.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.69.

Shares of OKE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,354,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,920. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $77.21. The stock has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.11 and its 200 day moving average is $69.18.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. ONEOK had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

