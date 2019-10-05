OmiseGO (OMG) Price Reaches $0.84

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. During the last seven days, OmiseGO has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. OmiseGO has a market cap of $117.43 million and approximately $35.51 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OmiseGO token can currently be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00010336 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMart, Bithumb, Upbit and Coinsuper.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007653 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000349 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000732 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About OmiseGO

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OmiseGO’s official website is omg.omise.co . The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go

Buying and Selling OmiseGO

OmiseGO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Iquant, COSS, BitMart, Hotbit, TDAX, Poloniex, Coinnest, IDEX, Braziliex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Ovis, Coinsuper, AirSwap, BigONE, ZB.COM, Neraex, Kyber Network, Fatbtc, Bittrex, Zebpay, IDCM, CoinEx, ABCC, Binance, Kucoin, Koinex, DigiFinex, HitBTC, Mercatox, Liqui, OKEx, FCoin, GOPAX, Exmo, Livecoin, Upbit, BitForex, Vebitcoin, Coinone, Huobi, Independent Reserve, BX Thailand, Ethfinex, Gate.io, Cobinhood, Crex24, CoinBene, Bancor Network, CoinTiger, Cryptopia, Coinrail, DragonEX, DDEX, C2CX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay, Bitbns, Tidex, ChaoEX, TOPBTC, BitBay, CoinExchange, OTCBTC, Tokenomy, IDAX, Bithumb and B2BX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmiseGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

