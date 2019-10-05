Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Obsidian Energy Ltd. is a conventional oil and natural gas producer and development company. Obsidian Energy Ltd, formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd, is based in Calgary, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Obsidian Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered Obsidian Energy from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Obsidian Energy from $1.50 to $1.25 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, CIBC reissued a hold rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.15.

Shares of OBE stock opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average of $0.73. Obsidian Energy has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 87.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Obsidian Energy will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Obsidian Energy during the second quarter valued at $144,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Obsidian Energy during the second quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp lifted its position in Obsidian Energy by 595.0% during the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,260,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,078,787 shares during the period. 11.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in western Canada. It holds interests in the Alberta Viking, Cardium, Deep Basin, and Peace River areas. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd.

