Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OBLN) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 7,227,686 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,750% from the previous session’s volume of 390,602 shares.The stock last traded at $1.96 and had previously closed at $1.79.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Obalon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Obalon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Obalon Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Get Obalon Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of -4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Obalon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 425.36% and a negative return on equity of 253.79%. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Obalon Therapeutics Inc will post -13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kim P. Kamdar acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 45,000 shares of company stock worth $180,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 269,582 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 204,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Obalon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

About Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN)

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people who are obese and overweight. The company offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Obalon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obalon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.