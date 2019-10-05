O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 24,116,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,962 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,247,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,814,000 after acquiring an additional 510,671 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 244.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,781,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,882,000 after acquiring an additional 10,485,046 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,106,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,752,000 after acquiring an additional 922,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,119,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,486,000 after acquiring an additional 652,795 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BND traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,407,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,290. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $77.46 and a 1-year high of $85.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.55.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

