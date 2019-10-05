Nyerium (NYEX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10,128.00

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 5th. During the last week, Nyerium has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. Nyerium has a market cap of $10,128.00 and $4.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nyerium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Crex24, BiteBTC and Graviex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012407 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00191983 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.43 or 0.01018604 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00023995 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00090360 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Nyerium

Nyerium’s total supply is 30,370,633 coins and its circulating supply is 25,486,005 coins. The official website for Nyerium is nyex.site . Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev . The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Nyerium

Nyerium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Crex24, BiteBTC and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyerium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nyerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

