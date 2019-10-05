NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) Head-To-Head Comparison

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get NVIDIA alerts:

This table compares NVIDIA and Nlight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NVIDIA 26.93% 24.40% 17.01% Nlight 2.66% 2.28% 1.95%

This table compares NVIDIA and Nlight’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NVIDIA $11.72 billion 9.46 $4.14 billion $6.07 29.98 Nlight $191.36 million 2.90 $13.94 million $0.32 46.08

NVIDIA has higher revenue and earnings than Nlight. NVIDIA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nlight, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NVIDIA and Nlight, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NVIDIA 3 11 27 0 2.59 Nlight 1 5 3 0 2.22

NVIDIA presently has a consensus price target of $190.28, suggesting a potential upside of 4.57%. Nlight has a consensus price target of $20.14, suggesting a potential upside of 36.61%. Given Nlight’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nlight is more favorable than NVIDIA.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.4% of NVIDIA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.2% of Nlight shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of NVIDIA shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Nlight shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

NVIDIA has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nlight has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

NVIDIA pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Nlight does not pay a dividend. NVIDIA pays out 10.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NVIDIA has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Summary

NVIDIA beats Nlight on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users. The and Tegra Processor segment integrates an entire computer onto a single chip, and incorporates GPUs and multi-core CPUs to drive supercomputing for autonomous robots, drones, and cars, as well as for consoles and mobile gaming and entertainment devices. The company was founded by Jen-Hsun Huang, Chris A. Malachowsky, and Curtis R. Priem in January 1993 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

About Nlight

nLIGHT, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe. The company was formerly known as nLight Photonics Corporation and changed its name to nLIGHT, Inc. in January 2016. nLIGHT, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.