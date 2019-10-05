Nuveen Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 571,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,197,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Syneos Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 48.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Syneos Health by 83.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the second quarter worth approximately $196,000.

SYNH opened at $52.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Syneos Health Inc has a 52-week low of $36.26 and a 52-week high of $56.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.08. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.51.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYNH. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

